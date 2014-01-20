Did not expect Palace in relegation scrap, says Mazzarri
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Argentine defender Santiago Vergini has joined Sunderland's fight for Premier League survival on loan until the end of the season, the club said on Monday.
The centre back, who has one international cap, was on loan with Argentina's Estudiantes from his Uruguayan parent club Atletico Fenix.
Vergini began his career in Paraguay with Olimpia before playing in Europe with Italy's Verona in 2011. After a spell with Newell's Old Boys, Vergini joined Estudiantes last year.
Sunderland are 19th in the standings with all of the bottom three sides on 18 points after 22 games.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
Stan Wawrinka raised his game on the big points and dominated the climactic third-set tiebreaker to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 7-6(2) on Thursday and reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.