A bout of injuries and adverse weather has disrupted the preparations of defending Suzuki Cup champions Malaysia ahead of their semi-final first leg against Thailand on Sunday.

The Malaysians will host the favourites for the Southeast Asian championship at the Bukit Jalil stadium but could be without key winger Wan Zack Haikal, who has injured his thigh.

Coach K. Rajagopal told local media Wan Zack, who scored once in the group stages as Malaysia edged Laos and Indonesia to qualify for the last four along with Singapore, had picked up the injury in training on Tuesday to add to the growing list.

Prized striker Safee Sali (thigh), forward Khyrill Muhymeen Zambri (groin) and midfielders Shakir Shaari (ankle) and S. Kunalan (groin) are all concerns ahead of Sunday's clash.

"Zack's injury looks the worst ... he complained of sharp pain and felt a muscle tear in his thigh. This puts us in a difficult situation," Rajagopal told reporters on Wednesday.

"We still have few more days to prepare for the match. I'm keeping my fingers crossed and hoping for the best for Shakir and Zack."

Heavy downpours in the Malaysian capital have also been of concern to Rajagopal, who said he was contemplating switching the squad's training sessions to later at night.

Rajagopal added his team, who beat Indonesia 2-0 in their final group game on Saturday to qualify for the knockout stages, would play a friendly against Malaysian second division side Police on Wednesday to keep his remaining players in shape.

"There's a gap between our last match and the one against Thailand. I feel that I need to see the condition of my reserve players," the 2010 Suzuki Cup winning-boss said.

"The friendly against Police will give me a clearer picture of what to do against Thailand ... I hope the players do not pick up any more injuries."

Philippines host Singapore in the first leg of the other semi-final on Saturday.

