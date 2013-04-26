SWANSEA Swansea, a sprawling Welsh seaside settlement dating back to William the Conqueror, is a city of contrasts stemming from its role in the world's first industrial nation.

Copper smelting succeeded ship building as the city's primary industry and the disparity between a bleak industrial centre and the attractions of Swansea Bay led poet Dylan Thomas to describe his birthplace as an "ugly, lovely town".

Modern Swansea contains a fresh contradiction. In a small nation whose sporting identity has been forged on the rugby field, a vibrant football club teetering on the brink of oblivion 10 years ago are riding high in the English Premier League and will play in Europe next season.

Swansea City's 5-0 win over Bradford City in the League Cup final at Wembley on February 24 propelled them into next season's Europa League and prompted a congratulatory message from Michael Douglas at the Oscars ceremony later the same day.

Douglas is married to Swansea-born actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and there has already been talk in the city of a Hollywood movie, dizzy heights for a club which just escaped relegation to non-league football on the final day of the 2002-3 season

"It's an amazing story and it's amazing to live through it," said Peter Stead, a Swansea writer and broadcaster. "We pinch ourselves, it is a miracle whatever gods we pray to.

"I think history is important. I've watched the Swans since 1957 and the remarkable feature about the Swans in 1957, when they were a second-division side and had been so for several years and would remain so for some time, was the local identity they had."

Stead said nearly all the footballers in Swansea had come from terraced houses close to the city centre.

"SUPERB SCHOOLBOY FOOTBALL"

"What you find as you move out from Swansea, as you move five (eight kms) or six or eight miles out, the villages tend to be rugby. In the villages they tended to be more Welsh-speaking and more rugby playing. But the inner suburbs, the places where you could walk into the centre of the city, they were football," Stead said.

"Somehow or other, Swansea had superb schoolboy football in the 1940s and 50s, quite remarkably successful. They won the national British championships on a couple of occasions. They came close in other years.

"They had huge crowds, they would have over 20,000 to watch the schoolboys play. I don't quite know why that is, Swansea was quite prosperous in the 40s and 50s, Swansea was never hit as badly in the depression as some of the other towns because of the diverse industrial base.

"Swansea was a dynamic place in the 40s and 50s and somehow the culture of schoolboy football developed which went on to produce five or six, and this isn't putting too much of a spin on it, five or six of the best players in the world.

"One or two of them didn't play for Swansea but came through the schoolboy football: John Charles, the greatest, Jack Kelsey, the Arsenal goalkeeper, Terry Medwin who went on to play for Spurs, it was John Charles's brother Mel who played for Swansea.

"Above all was Ivor Allchurch, the golden boy of Wales football who was generally regarded as one of the best inside forwards in the country in the 1950s and early 60s, so there was a remarkable generation of schoolboy football which produced great players and out of that culture there was respect for a certain kind of football.

"It was the passing game, it was cultured football. Cultured football became the hallmark of Swansea football."

Spectators who first watched Swansea City at the Vetch Field, eventually replaced by the Liberty Stadium in 2005, were accommodated on spoilheaps of ash and brick while their team played on a cinder pitch.

The Liberty Stadium is based on a large copper slag heap and a modest statue of Allchurch sits to one side of the main entrance, serving both as a memorial and a meeting point.

The stadium, which seats 20,500, is shared with the Ospreys regional rugby side who attract crowds of some 7,000. Such is the demand for Premier League football that the club plans to add 12,000 more seats. It is the second smallest ground in the Premier League, ahead of only Queens Park Rangers' Loftus Road.

Underpinning the on-field success of a stylish, attractive football side, is a financial structure which has been hailed as a model for the Football League.

This month, Swansea City announced a record profit of 15.9 million pounds ($24.31 million) for the six months to the end of November 2012. Turnover, with the exclusion of player sales, rose to 28.5 million pounds, an increase of 11.5 percent.

In a country where the sense of community remains strong, the Supporters Trust, which was formed in 2001, has a 20 percent holding in the club and an elected member on the board of directors.

"The perfect example of how a club can thrive and survive - through inspired management, clever recruitment and prudent housekeeping," a financial analysis of the 20 Premier League sides in The Times newspaper concluded. "Next season brings more challenges."

Stead said dropping out of the Football League a decade ago would have spelt the end of the club as a football force.

"Everybody knew if the Swans had gone out they would never have come back. In England some of these smaller teams drop out of the league, you know in two or three years they are going to bounce back. Swansea is at the end of the railway line," he said.

WELSH FOOTBALL HERO

"This sea town is my world," Thomas concluded. Swansea remains the home of the man revered in the city as a Welsh football hero and acclaimed in later life as a saviour of the local club.

Mel Nurse, 76, was a combative and skilled centre-half in the 1950s and 60s who bought and sold properties in his spare time and is now the proprietor of the Seahaven Hotel roughly 200 metres from the derelict Vetch.

In 1986, Nurse helped to rescue the club, which had been wound up by a court order, and in 2001 he was the public face of the consortium who reclaimed the Swans from the Australian-based Londoner Tony Petty who had bought them from chairman Michael Lewis for one pound and quickly managed to antagonise an entire community.

The Seahaven Hotel is one of a cluster of small hotels and bed-and-breakfasts on Oystermouth Road adjoining the bay and on fine days Nurse will sit in a deckchair in front of his property and chat to passers-by.

A bitter spring, which gripped the British Isles well into April, has kept Nurse indoors and on a quiet Easter Sunday morning he sits in the empty, darkened bar of his hotel, crowded with photographs and memorabilia, and talks fluently for more than an hour about a life in football.

"I was brought up in a council house, I left school at 15," he said. "The only two things I was interested in when I was young was sport, any kind of sport - I was a better cricketer than footballer - and carpentry. Always top of the class in carpentry. I loved it, I loved woodwork but I also loved sport as well.

"I played for Swansea schoolboys for two years, I also played for the Welsh schoolboys for two years and when I left school I could have gone to Arsenal, Chelsea, West Bromwich and Bristol Rovers.

"Bristol Rovers is a nonentity at the moment but it was a big club. West Brom was a first division club, Arsenal was and Chelsea was.

"We had gone to Ireland with the Welsh schoolboys. Ireland was behind the times in those days - horse and carts down the roads, very slow progress. It was carts and tracks and things."

He pauses, and does a quick calculation.

"Sixty years ago, bloody hell, 60 years ago...they had shawls on their shoulders, it was different altogether.

"I came home at eight o'clock at night, it was getting dark and I walk through the door and as I walk through the door my mother comes to meet me and says 'Son there's a gentleman from the Swans come up to see you'.

"Oh God, I prayed. Honest, things in life, you look back at your life, things in life that are very important to you, it's hard to explain to you, the one thing that I wanted to happen wasn't happening. All of a sudden I walk through the door and it tells me it is happening. I didn't want to go to those four clubs, I wanted to go to the Swans but nobody from the Swans had come down to see me. So I didn't think they wanted me."

Nurse, still a powerfully built man with a Welsh dragon tattooed on each forearm, shares Bobby Charlton's birthdate of October 11, 1937. He declined an invitation to join England's leading international goalscorer at Manchester United two years after the 1958 Munich air disaster, in which eight players and three members of the United staff died.

He did eventually leave for Middlesbrough in 1962, returning six years later and helped Swansea to get into the third division in 1970.

"Football has been my life," Nurse said, pointing to a replica of a newspaper front-page headline from 2001 reading "Mel saved our beloved Swans."

"Why do you think I did what I did over there?"

"Tony Petty bought the club, I offered 400,000 pounds to buy the club. Nobody knows, nobody said that. And Mike Lewis turned it down.

"I'm not concerned who owns the club, I want the club to survive. That's what I think about, it's as simple as that. I don't want to own a club, I didn't want to run the club.

"I'd had it all, I've had a fantastic life when you look back, it's brilliant."

"Everything I told you is about survival of the club. The progress of the club is down to the people who are running it now. Fantastic, I can't compliment them enough. I know what they have done because I was involved in similar situations in the past and we still struggled to progress.

"I can't put it into words what I felt about the club, it was my world."

OLDEST SUPPORTER

Freezing weather has deterred the club's oldest supporter from attending some home games, including an attractive fixture against Tottenham Hotspur over the Easter weekend.

John Conibear lives in Newport, the first port of call in Wales for travellers heading west, and on Swansea home match days he would normally make the trip with his daughter, son-in-law and grandson.

"It has been particularly cold and I'm getting on a bit," Conibear said by telephone. "I'm 90 now. Getting up is the problem."

Conibear watched his first match from his mother's lap at the Vetch in 1925.

"I remember the last game I went to together with her and after that I used to go on my own; playing with the school team I used to get a free ticket and throw the ticket over the wall and someone else would get in for nothing," he said.

"South Wales was full of football in the 1920s. And then, unfortunately, we had the general strike in 1926.

"That was followed by a very bitter coal strike which went on for another 12 months or more and that was followed by the world recession. The heart was knocked out of the country pretty well."

Conibear watched the League Cup final, the greatest day in the Swans' 101-year history, on television.

"Aye, it was exciting wasn't it? Very exciting," he said. "But I didn't go. I've been to Wembley several times and when you get to Wembley there's still a lot of walking and I couldn't face it."

Also watching on television was the man without whom the Wembley triumph would not have been possible.

James Thomas, now an ambulance driver in Port Talbot, prevented Swansea City from dropping into the probably permanent anonymity of the football conference on the final day of the 2002-3 season with a hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Hull at the Vetch to secure his team's League Two (third division) place.

The team was captained by Roberto Martinez, one of the Spaniards who were to influence a club who have always prided themselves on their attractive football, and managed by Brian Flynn.

Flynn was succeeded by Kenny Jackett, who took Swansea to League One in their last season at the Vetch. Jackett was in turn replaced by Martinez and in 2008 Swansea won the League One title.

Martinez left for Wigan in 2009 to the dismay of the clubs' supporters. He was followed by Paulo Sousa, then Brendan Rodgers who guided Swansea into the Premier League through the playoffs.

Last season Swansea finished 11th, Rodgers moved to Liverpool and club chairman Huw Jenkins appointed Michael Laudrup, named the best Danish player ever by the Danish Football Association in 2006.

Stead said the Swans had caught the imagination of a new generation at the start of the new century.

"With Martinez came the realisation that football was European, the football has taken off and the bandwagon is quite amazing," he said.

Three Spaniards started against Bradford City - Angel Rangel, Pablo Hernandez and Michu, who has proved the bargain of the season after he was bought from Celta Vigo for two million pounds ($3.05 million) and is fourth in the Premier League goalscorers' table with 17 goals. Chico Flores was injured.

FEAR AND LOATHING

Laudrup, who has added a steely resilience to Swansea's style, has welcomed the promotion of Cardiff City this month to the Premier League.

"I don't think I'm the one to be asked what it fully means for Welsh football because I'm a newcomer and have only been here eight months," he said.

"But even from the outside you can still see this is a great achievement for a small country like Wales to have two teams in one of biggest leagues in the world."

Hardcore Swansea supporters will be less welcoming towards their compatriots.

"If the most important element in the wellbeing of any football supporter is the prosperity of their own team, a good second is a clearly defined object of fear and loathing - a role filled with great efficiency by Cardiff," observed Huw Richards in a pithy history of the Swans entitled "The Swansea City Alphabet".

Huw Bowen, Swans' fan and professor of history at Swansea University who watched Nurse with awe in his first visit to the Vetch at the age of 10, said the wider impact of Swansea's success had been significant.

"At the university we're bucking the trend," he said. "Application numbers across the United Kingdom are down by two percent this year, because of tuition fees the figure across Wales is particularly dismal; our applications are up 25 percent.

"Our recruitment officers report, particularly at international fairs, that they are getting a lot more interest from students who are just generally aware that something is going on in Swansea because of football.

"There's a glamour, the fact that the Swans play sexy football and they play in white. They look like Real Madrid and everybody says they play like Barcelona."

(Editing by Clare Fallon)