McClaren sacked as Derby manager for second time
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Swansea City manager Garry Monk has escaped sanction from the FA after accusing referee Michael Oliver and Stoke City winger Victor Moses of cheating in his team's 2-1 Premier League defeat at the Britannia Stadium.
Oliver awarded Stoke a penalty just before halftime, which Charlie Adam converted, when Moses went to ground after what appeared to be minimal contact from Swansea's Angel Rangel.
"He (Moses) should be punished for diving," Monk, 35 and the youngest manager in the Premier League, told reporters.
"It was a clear dive which is cheating. He has cheated the ref, and the ref has cheated us in terms of giving a decision that never was."
Swansea said Adam had spoken to the FA about the incident but that was as far as it would go.
"Swansea City can confirm that the Football Association will not be taking any further action regarding media comments made by manager Garry Monk following the recent Barclay Premier League fixture at Stoke City," the club said on its website (swanseacity.net).
"The FA, who asked Monk for his observations following the fixture, has reminded the Swansea manager about his responsibilities regarding media comments."
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has defended striker Alexis Sanchez, dismissing media reports saying the Chilean was laughing at the side's collapse during their Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich last week.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.