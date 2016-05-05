Malmo FF soccer player Tobias Sana (C) reacts after being hit by a large firecracker from the stands during the IFK Goteborg vs. Malmo FF match in Goteborg, Sweden April 27, 2016. TT News Agency/Adam Ihse/via REUTERS

The Swedish Football Association (svFF) disciplinary committee has awarded Malmo a 3-0 victory over Gothenburg after their Allsvenskan game was abandoned when home fans threw a firework at a visiting substitute.

The April 27 match at the Gamla Ullevi stadium was abandoned after 77 minutes with the score at 0-0 when a firecracker exploded under the feet of Malmo winger Tobias Sana, who was warming up on the sideline.

Sana responded by ripping a corner flag out of the ground and hurling it towards the home supporters.

"It has been established that the match was suspended by referee Jonas Eriksson due to a Gothenburg supporter throwing a firecracker at a Malmo player and the assistant referee," the committee said.

"The reason for the decision (to abandon the game) was that security in the ground was at risk."

The decision lifts Malmo into second place in the table on 15 points after seven games, behind 2015 champions Norrkoping on goal difference, while Gothenburg remain in seventh place on 11 points.

