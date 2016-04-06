STOCKHOLM Sweden are set to appoint IFK Norrkoping coach Jan Andersson as national team manager to replace Erik Hamren after Euro 2016, Swedish media reported on Wednesday.

Andersson, who led his unfancied side to the Swedish league title in 2015, will take the reins from Hamren who had already announced he would step down after the Euros.

The 53-year-old Andersson's imminent appointment was reported by the Fotbollskanalen website and Expressen newspaper.

Andersson's Norrkoping were tipped by many observers to be relegated in 2015 but surprised everyone with a strong campaign that saw them crowned champions for the first time since 1989.

The Swedish FA and Andersson have yet to comment on the reports.

Sweden have been drawn to face Italy, Ireland and Belgium in a tough Group E at the European championship finals in France.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)