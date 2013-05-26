STOCKHOLM IFK Gothenburg beat Djurgarden to claim the Swedish Cup in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after the final finished 1-1 in extra time.

Tobias Hysen poked home from close range to give Gothenburg the lead after just five minutes before Djurgarden's Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Amartey equalised with a header seven minutes into the second half.

On a rain-soaked Friends Arena pitch, Gothenburg hit the crossbar and shaved the outside of the post, but the stalemate continued past extra time forcing penalties.

Djurgarden's Amadou Jawo, Luis Solignac and Peter Nymann all missed their respective penalties, which allowed Pontus Farnerud to fire home the winning spot kick, prompting excited Gothenburg fans to invade the pitch in celebration.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Mark Pangallo)