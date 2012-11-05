IF Elfsborg players celebrate after becoming Swedish champions following a 1-1 draw with Atvidabergs FF in the Swedish soccer league 'Allsvenskan' at Boras arena in Boras November 4, 2012. IF Elfsborg on Sunday claimed the Swedish title for the sixth time in their history. REUTERS/Erik Abel/Scanpix Sweden

IF Elfsborg players celebrate as they hold the trophy after becoming Swedish champions following a 1-1 draw with Atvidabergs FF in the Swedish soccer league 'Allsvenskan' at Boras arena in Boras November 4, 2012. IF Elfsborg on Sunday claimed the Swedish title for the sixth time in their history. REUTERS/Erik Abel/Scanpix Sweden

STOCKHOLM Swedish champions Elfsborg have an eye on the Champions League group stage and the promise of years of domestic dominance after taking their first title since 2006 on Sunday.

Elfsborg finished on 59 points, two ahead of unheralded Haecken, with Malmo FF a point further back in third place.

"Now we're going to win this thing 10 years in a row!" club director Stefan Anreasson told newspaper Sportbladet as the celebrations went on late into the night in the town of Boras, 60 kilometres east of Gothenburg.

Club chairman Bosse Johansson predicted qualification for the Champions League group stage would lead to an extended period of dominance.

"We have played in Europe for seven seasons now and we've invested in it every year. We're going to do the same now when it comes to qualifying for the Champions League," Johansson said to Sportbladet.

"But if, and I mean if, we reach the group stages of the Champions League it's worth 10 times more money than the Europa League - and that would give us great possibilities."

Johansson's dream of bigger budgets is not without foundation - neighbours Denmark and Norway have seen extended periods of domination by Rosenborg and FC Copenhagen respectively, both fuelled by Champions League riches.

But a Swedish club has not made the group stage since Helsingborg knocked out Inter Milan to qualify for the 2000/2001 tournament.

BACK-TO-BACK TITLES

Stripped of this financial advantage, no club has managed to defend the Swedish league since Djurgarden landed back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003.

There were four teams in the mix for the championship in the final weeks and it was only in the penultimate round that Elfsborg got their noses in front of Malmo and Haecken, who had their best season to finish second.

Led by former Sweden Under-21 coach Jorgen Lennartsson, Elfsborg may not have had the strongest players in every position, but they certainly were the best-organised and most consistent team, especially at home.

The Boras Arena proved to be a fortress with the champions dropping only six points in 15 unbeaten league games and conceding a measly five goals.

Their form off their beloved artificial pitch was more patchy, losing seven and drawing two of their fifteen away games.

Their artificial home pitch may prove an advantage in Europe, but it will be Elfsborg's ability to keep players and strengthen the squad that will be key.

The midfield pairing of Anders Svensson and Oscar Hiljemark was probably the best in the league all season. However, Svensson will be 37 next year and Hiljemark is likely to attract interest from bigger European clubs.

Though effective enough going forward, the champions have also lacked an out-and-out goal scorer to make the most of the chances created by Svensson's sublime passing.

As the 60,000 inhabitants of Boras celebrate, the club's board will already be beginning to wrestle with the problem of aiming for the Champions League millions, with little margin financially for failure.

(Editing by Alison Wildey/Mark Meadows)