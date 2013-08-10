Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
STOCKHOLM Striker Simon Hedlund suffered a punctured lung after chesting the ball during Elfsborg's 1-0 win over Kalmar in the Swedish championship on Saturday.
Shortly after chesting the ball to team mate Marcus Rodhen, Hedlund had to be carried off the Boras Arena pitch on a stretcher and was taken to hospital after he complained of chest pains and breathlessness.
He was diagnosed with a punctured lung in hospital, the club said.
"He had pains in his chest when he took deep breaths but nothing indicated that it was anything more serious," Elfsborg's physio Susanne Malby told Sportbladet newspaper.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Unai Emery made a slow start at Paris St Germain but his expertise in European competitions paid dividends with a resounding 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League last 16 first leg which his side hope to make count on Wednesday.