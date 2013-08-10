STOCKHOLM Striker Simon Hedlund suffered a punctured lung after chesting the ball during Elfsborg's 1-0 win over Kalmar in the Swedish championship on Saturday.

Shortly after chesting the ball to team mate Marcus Rodhen, Hedlund had to be carried off the Boras Arena pitch on a stretcher and was taken to hospital after he complained of chest pains and breathlessness.

He was diagnosed with a punctured lung in hospital, the club said.

"He had pains in his chest when he took deep breaths but nothing indicated that it was anything more serious," Elfsborg's physio Susanne Malby told Sportbladet newspaper.

