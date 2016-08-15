STOCKHOLM A masked fan ran onto the pitch, attacked a goalkeeper and said he had left a bomb in the stands of a top flight Swedish soccer match on Monday, forcing the game to be abandoned in the final minute.

Police arrested a 17-year-old after the incident at the clash between Jonkoping Sodra and Ostersund, whose keeper Aly Keita was chased and knocked down before a security guard wrestled his attacker to the ground.

"I am shocked and angry. It is awful that something like this could happen," the 29-year-old goalkeeper told reporters, adding he had been struck on the temple.

The youth told police he had left a bomb in the stands, but a search yielded nothing suspicious.

"He is under arrest, we have informed the prosecutor of the arrest and interviews will be conducted with him about the suspected breaches of the law," Jonkoping police commander Peter Nordengard told reporters.

Referee Jonas Eriksson abandoned the match in the 90th minute with the score tied at 1-1.

A statement from the Swedish FA said the match would not be restarted and that its disciplinary committee would decide if result should stand, or if away side Ostersund should be awarded a 3-0 victory if Jonkoping are found to have failed in their duty of care as match arrangers to ensure security.

