Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) fights for the ball with Turkey's Nuri Sahin during their international friendly soccer match at 19 Mayis Stadium in Ankara March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

STOCKHOLM Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic may miss the international friendly against Baltic neighbors Estonia in Stockholm on Thursday due to a sore throat, coach Erik Hamren said.

"There's a little question mark over Zlatan, he was only allowed to train for 30 minutes today, he has a problem with his throat," Hamren told a news conference on Wednesday.

Having assembled a 23-man squad together in the Swedish capital, Hamren called on UEFA to lift restrictions on the number of substitutes coaches can use in friendly matches.

"The problem for me is that I want to see them all in play," said Hamren, who has included several new faces in his squad.

"We only have six substitutes, which some people think is a lot, but that means we also have six players that won't get any playing time."

Sweden, who missed out on the World Cup in Brazil after losing a two-legged playoff to Portugal, open their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign away to Austria on Monday.

(This story corrects date of Sweden v Austria to Monday)

