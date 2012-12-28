Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Stade Brest at the Francis Le Ble stadium in Brest, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

STOCKHOLM Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already written his name large in his country's sporting history books and now he is in the Swedish dictionary as well.

The Swedish Language Council has included the verb "zlatanera" - meaning "to dominate" - in its list of new words from 2012, it said on its website.

The verb "to zlatan" was originally coined by a satirical TV show in France, where Ibrahimovic plays for Paris Saint Germain. The word has been in common use in Swedish ever since.

Known for his spectacular goals, the muscular forward scored four times against England in November including with an outrageous overhead kick as Sweden came back to win 4-2 in the first international at the new Friends Arena in Stockholm.

