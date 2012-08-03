Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
STOCKHOLM Swedish club AIK scored an important 3-0 victory over Polish side Lech Poznan but the win was marred by crowd trouble before and after the game.
The first clashes took place in the Swedish capital in the hours before kickoff, and the trouble continued after the game on Thursday evening with around 30 Polish fans being transported to Stockholm suburbs by police in an attempt to calm the situation.
"We had too few police in the beginning, but it sorted itself out when we called in 50 extra officers," police spokesman Per Wetterlind told news agency TT.
Wetterlind's colleague Kjell Lindgren said that one man had been arrested on suspicion of rioting, and that police had “extensive material which they would use to identify others involved.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.