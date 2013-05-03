STOCKHOLM Swedish football club AIK's league match against arch rivals IFK Gothenburg will go ahead on Monday despite the club in mourning after the sudden death of goalkeeper Ivan Turina this week.

The 32-year-old Turina was found dead in bed at his Stockholm apartment on Thursday morning.

A short statement on the club's website on Friday said the game would go ahead as planned and fans' groups had begun preparations to honour the memory of the popular Croatian.

The club's Karlberg training ground has become an impromptu shrine to Turina, with fans leaving candles, scarves, flowers and photos in his memory.

Among the sea of tributes, one poignant image bore the hand-written epithet: "Keep my scarf, Ivan; it doesn't warm without you."

As the AIK players, many of whom lived in the same apartment building as Turina, returned to training on Friday to prepare for the game against Gothenburg, fans made plans to honour him.

"Ivan left our goal too early, he left our club too early, and he left his family too early," one fan group, Sol Invictus, said in a statement on its website as it encouraged fans to wear black to Monday's game.

A minute's silence will be observed before all matches in the Allsvenskan this weekend, with AIK fans planning to mark the 27th minute of the game in honour of Turina's squad number.

The AIK Alliance of supporter's groups also said it had ordered 2,000 red roses which will be laid behind the goal.

"During the warm-up, the roses will be gathered and placed behind the goal at the north terrace. Together we will make a sea of roses around Ivan's place at AIK, the place he won our hearts," Sol Invictus said.

Turina, who joined the club from Dinamo Zagreb in 2010, is best remembered for his performance in a 2-0 win away to CSKA Moscow that saw AIK qualify for the group stages of this season's Europa League.

He is survived by his pregnant wife Senka and twin daughters.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm)