STOCKHOLM A football match in Sweden was disrupted and five people were arrested on Thursday when Hammarby supporters invaded a stand and began throwing objects at the visiting GAIS fans below.

Match officials stopped the second-tier clash at Stockholm's Tele2 Arena after 56 minutes as beer, fireworks and other objects rained down on the supporters of Gothenburg club GAIS.

Swedish state broadcaster SVT reported that police had made five arrests at the match, which resumed after a break of about 50 minutes. Hammarby went on to win 3-1.

Stockholm club Hammarby are in fifth place but with six games left promotion to the top flight, from which they were relegated in 2009, is now almost impossible.

The home fans expressed their disappointment with a half-hour long silent protest at the beginning of the game.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)