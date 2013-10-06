Ericsson fired home from the edge of the area to give 11th-placed Haecken the lead in 35th minute and Lewicki doubled the home side's lead with a bullet header 10 minutes after halftime before being sent off for a bad tackle.

Malmo went into the game knowing that nearest rivals IFK Gothenburg had lost 2-1 away to Djurgarden but failed to capitalise.

Gothenburg started well with Jakob Johansson smashing home a loose clearance to give them the lead, but a goal from Martin Broberg and a dubious penalty from Amadou Jawo gave the home side victory.

Malmo top the table on 54 points with three games to go, four points ahead of IFK Gothenburg.

Helsingborg hammered Halmstad 4-2 to move into third place on 49 points, one place ahead of AIK who beat Mjallby 3-2 on Friday night, on goal difference.

