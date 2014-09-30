Sweden's coach Erik Hamren (R) talks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the end of their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match against Austria in Vienna September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

STOCKHOLM Sweden coach Erik Hamren has included captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his squad for home Euro 2016 qualifiers against Russia and Liechenstein, despite the Paris Saint Germain striker missing this week's Champions League clash with Barcelona due to injury.

"I don't like injuries in general, and Zlatan has had some. It's not optimal for him, for Paris or for us," Hamren told a news conference on Tuesday.

PSG released a statement on Monday saying that Ibrahimovic, Sweden's all-time leading scorer with 50 international goals, would miss the game due to an injured left heel.

"I had my last talk with him (Ibrahimovic) at the weekend, and from what I understand he's not going to play (against Barcelona). We'll see, there's almost a week until we play Russia so he'll come to Stockholm and we'll see what happens," Hamren said.

Having drawn their opening match 1-1 away to Austria, Sweden are in third place in Group G. Russia lead the group with three points from their 4-0 win against Liechtenstein, with Montenegro second on goal difference.

The Swedes meet Russia at the Friends Arena on Oct. 9 before facing Liechtenstein at the same venue on Oct. 12.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)