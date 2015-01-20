Sweden's Rasmus Elm celebrates after scoring a goal against Germany during the World Cup 2014 Group C qualifying soccer match in Berlin October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Sweden midfielder Rasmus Elm has rejoined Kalmar FF on an 18-month deal following his departure from CSKA Moscow earlier this month because of a mystery stomach problem that has prevented him from playing.

"In the first instance it is about Rasmus continuing his work to cure his stomach problems," the club said in a statement on their website.

"The clear ambition is that he will play football in the Allsvenskan in Kalmar's red shirt during the year. The agreement that has been signed lasts until the summer of 2016."

Elm, who suffers from gluten intolerance, added: "I see this as a good opportunity to get myself back to my level in a club and an environment I feel comfortable in."

Doctors have been unable to find the reason for the 26-year-old's stomach problem, which prevented him from training during much of 2014 and caused him to miss Sweden's friendlies against Denmark and Belgium.

Elm returns to the club where he won Sweden's Allsvenskan in 2008 during a 4-1/2 year spell, and has been capped 39 times by his country.

(Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)