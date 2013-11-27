Malmo's coach Rikard Norling reacts during their Europa League Group G soccer match against Metalist Kharkiv in Kharkiv November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

STOCKHOLM Head coach Rikard Norling has quit Swedish champions Malmo just a month after leading them to their 17th league title, the 42-year-old said on Wednesday.

"I have thought about it for a while and decided that it's impossible to continue without full energy," Norling told a press conference in the southern Swedish city.

Despite his success on the field, Swedish media has in the past reported some disagreement between the board and Norling.

Malmo managing director Per Nilsson said he was sorry to see Norling go.

"A good friend and colleague has resigned," Nilsson told the press conference. "It's a sad day for Malmo FF."

Norling joined Malmo in 2011 from another Swedish club, Assyriska Foreningen.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Tony Goodson)