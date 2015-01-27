STOCKHOLM Defender Yoshimar Yotun swapped South America for Scandinavia on Tuesday, leaving Peruvian champions Sporting Cristal for Swedish title holders Malmo on a three-year deal.

Yotun, who can also play on the wing, joins a Malmo side which finished bottom of a Champions League group this season that also contained Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Olympiakos Piraeus.

"With his speed and technique he has the good qualities that are needed to become an important player," the Swedish club's sporting director Daniel Andersson said in a statement.

The 24-year-old Yotun has won 34 caps for Peru.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Tony Jimenez)