STOCKHOLM FIFA could learn a lot from the Nordic model of transparency and openness and should release the Garcia corruption report in full, according to the chairman of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF).

"We live in a country where we are used to transparency and openness, and it is much easier as one doesn't have to doubt or speculate about what is in different documents," SvFF chairman Karl-Erik Nilsson told Reuters in an interview.

"If one is open about what is there, one can better discuss the contents. For us, it's a given that it is better to publish this kind of report."

Only a 42-page statement based on a report by American lawyer Michael Garcia investigating allegations of corruption over the awarding of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar has been released.

FIFA has been reluctant to publish the full report, citing concerns over confidentiality.

"We are aware that certain people have testified under the condition that it would not be made public," Nilsson said.

"But in that case, try to do something to make sure that it's not apparent who they are so that the report can be published."The 57-year-old former referee welcomed the fact that World Cup will be hosted outside its traditional strongholds of Europe and South America, but said more questions should have been asked in advance, particularly in relation to Qatar.

"Much greater demands should have been placed on ethical questions related to workers' rights, and one should of course have reflected over the summer temperatures," he said.

"In future, there is a need to be more diligent and to ask more questions before the decision is taken."

NO STRANGERNilsson, who took over the running of the game's governing body in Sweden in 2012, is no stranger to politics, having spent 12 years as chairman of the municipality of Emmaboda on Sweden's south-eastern coast.

"The difference is that in football agree on most things, whereas in local politics we were the majority and the opposition," he said before saying he might be interested in a more international role in football in the future.

"Obviously, we in Swedish football have an ambition to be part of the environment where important decisions are made about international football, and if the chance came about I wouldn't be against being a candidate," he said.

"If in the future I have the support of my friends here in Sweden, I am prepared to work internationally."

Nilsson reaffirmed his belief that the game, tarnished by corruption allegations, could benefit from the Nordic hallmarks of consensus and transparency when conducting its business.

"I'm convinced of that, but the Nordic way of working in society with great openness is very different from the way of working in Europe and the rest of the word, and we must respect that," he said.

Nilsson said it would be "healthier" to release the Garcia report to put an end to speculation about its contents, before adding that the process of reforming FIFA is working.

"We need to be brave, but we also need to have patience," he said.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)