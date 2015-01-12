Midfielder Kristoffer Olsson fractured his leg in his first training session with the Swedish national side, ruling him out of the team's winter tour to Abu Dhabi.

The 19-year-old, whose loan move from Arsenal to Danish league leaders Midtjylland was made permanent in December, looked to have twisted his right ankle but an X-ray on Sunday disclosed the full extent of the damage.

"The images revealed a small fracture in his fibula. For that reason, he will leave the national team's January tour on Monday," the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) said on its website.

Olsson was the youngest player in the 23-man squad of Scandinavian-based players which had travelled to face the Ivory Coast and Finland in friendles on Jan. 15 and 19.

