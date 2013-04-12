Noble certain West Ham can repeat cup win over Chelsea
West Ham United captain Mark Noble has backed his side to repeat their League Cup victory over Chelsea in October when the teams meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.
STOCKHOLM The Swedish top-flight game between Djurgarden and Mjallby will be replayed in an empty stadium from the point when it was abandoned on Monday, the Football Association (SvFF) has decided.
Referee Tobias Matsson stopped the match after 37 minutes when Mjallby's Gbenga Arokoyo was hit by an object thrown by Djurgarden fans who were unhappy after a contentious goal was allowed.
The SvFF said in a statement on Friday the game would be replayed "from the time ... when the game was abandoned. This will be done without spectators".
Stockholm-based Djurgarden were also fined 15,000 Swedish crowns ($2,400) after objects were thrown on the pitch.
It was only the second game of the season for both teams.
($1 = 6.3641 Swedish crowns)
BARCELONA Chinese-owned Espanyol are pushing for a return to European football for the first time in a decade barely a year after being taken over and their rise has been fuelled by a new generation of home-grown talent rather than big-money signings.
LONDON A bruised Southampton squad licked their wounds on Monday after narrowly losing a pulsating League Cup final to Manchester United, but can draw much consolation from the confirmation that in Manolo Gabbiadini they have unearthed a goal-scoring diamond.