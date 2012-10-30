STOCKHOLM A Swedish court has sentenced 15 football hooligans for up to four months in prison for their part in a violent riot before a match in Gothenburg in August, 2011.

The riot took place before a league game between IFK Gothenburg and their bitter Stockholm rivals AIK, which IFK won 3-1. More clashes occurred after the game and all those sentenced were fans of the Gothenburg club.

"The district court has considered the charges against 15 people and finds all of them guilty of participating in the violent riot," said a statement released by the court on Tuesday.

The court handed down a range of sentences from four months in prison to community service and probation, based on varying levels of participation in the riot and the ages of some of the defendants at the time.

Of the 19 accused, 15 were found guilty of throwing stones, bottles and fireworks at police and security guards outside the Ullevi stadium, with video evidence used to identify each of the offenders.

The court freed four, ruling that investigators had failed to prove that the crowd involved in clashes after the game had "a common intention to rebel against authority", a key element in proving riotous behaviour under Swedish law.

