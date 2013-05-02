STOCKHOLM Swedish football club AIK's Croatian goalkeeper Ivan Turina has been found dead in his northern Stockholm apartment, according to local media reports on Thursday.

"I can confirm that Ivan Turina is dead but there are no suspicions of crime," police spokesman Patrik Nuss was quoted as saying by the Aftonbladet newspaper.

Police said they were called to Turina's apartment early on Thursday morning.

The 32-year-old Croatian signed for AIK in 2010 and played 65 league games for the Solna club. He is survived by his wife and two one-year-old daughters.

