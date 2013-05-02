Bournemouth defender Mings banned for five matches
LONDON Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings will serve a five-match ban for violent conduct against Manchester United last weekend, the FA said on Wednesday.
STOCKHOLM Swedish football club AIK's Croatian goalkeeper Ivan Turina has been found dead in his northern Stockholm apartment, according to local media reports on Thursday.
"I can confirm that Ivan Turina is dead but there are no suspicions of crime," police spokesman Patrik Nuss was quoted as saying by the Aftonbladet newspaper.
Police said they were called to Turina's apartment early on Thursday morning.
The 32-year-old Croatian signed for AIK in 2010 and played 65 league games for the Solna club. He is survived by his wife and two one-year-old daughters.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
ASUNCION Former Paraguay defender Julio Cesar Caceres has been suspended for four years after testing positive for a banned substance, his country’s anti-doping organisation said on Wednesday.
Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.