STOCKHOLM Sweden's most-capped international Therese Sjogran is to retire after this year's World Cup in Canada and she wants to win one last medal before taking over as sporting director of Rosengard.

Sjogran, who has earned a staggering total of 210 caps and scored 21 goals, told reporters that the Canadian tournament would be her swansong appearance.

"To play in the World Cup feels like a good way to finish," the 38-year-old said. "It feels completely right to come home with a medal and then finish."

Sjogran, who already has respective silver and bronze medals from previous campaigns in 2003 and 2011, plays club football at Rosengard and will take over her new role on Aug. 1.

"I didn't really see myself as a sporting director a few months ago but I've always wanted to stay with the club," she said.

"After talking to the leadership I really felt I had something to contribute as sporting director."

Ranked fifth in the world, Sweden's women have been drawn in Group D and open their World Cup campaign against Nigeria in Winnipeg on June 8 before taking on the United States and Australia.

