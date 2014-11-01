Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
BERNE A Swiss amateur footballer has been handed a 50-year ban from the sport for kicking the ball at a referee and insulting him in a fourth-tier match, local media reported on Saturday.
Ricardo Ferreira, of Berne's Portugal Futebol Clube, received a lifetime ban after he kicked the ball at the official, sprayed him with water and verbally abused him at the end of a game during which he was an unused substitute.
The 28-year-old was banned indefinitely but, as the governing body's system requires an end-date for a suspension, officials entered 2064.
The reason for his long suspension is the player's disciplinary past, with several previous substantial bans for misbehaving.
"I am known to the referees and the federation and I expected one or two years. But 50? Football is my life," he told Blick magazine.
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.