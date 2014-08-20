Switzerland's goalkeeper Diego Benaglio fails to save a goal by Argentina's Angel Di Maria (unseen) during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

ZURICH Switzerland goalkeeper Diego Benaglio announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday, three weeks short of his 31st birthday and with 61 caps to his name.

Although not considered old in goalkeeping terms, Benaglio said he was "not the youngest" and wanted to concentrate on his career with VfL Wolfsburg.

Benaglio impressed at the World Cup, helping Switzerland to the round of 16 where they lost in heart-breaking style to Argentina who scored their only goal deep into injury-time.

He appeared well capable of carrying on until at least Euro 2016 and possibly the 2018 World Cup in Russia

"I'm not the youngest any more, and I would like to focus more strongly on my work at club level," Benaglio told the Swiss federation's website (www.football.ch).

"I'm still in good shape but I need more time to recover than before.

"This decision has not been easy for me. The Swiss team has developed in exemplary manner, we have a great squad with a great atmosphere."

Benaglio made his debut in a friendly against China in June 2006 and went on to play at Euro 2008 and the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Yann Sommer, currently regarded as the number two, is set to take his place.

"Diego has enough experience to know about the responsibilities that this choice implies," said coach Vladimir Petkovic, who replaced Ottmar Hitzfeld after the World Cup.

"For me, I must look ahead. Fortunately, we have other quality alternatives for the keeper's position."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)