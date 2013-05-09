BERNE Switzerland's refereeing boss has expressed alarm and reprimanded an official who failed to take action against Grasshoppers goalkeeper Roman Buerki over a karate-style kick.

"We shouldn't wait until someone dies," Carlo Bertolini told Blick newspaper on Thursday following the incident in a match against Young Boys Berne.

"That should have been punished with a penalty and a red card. I'm not changing my stance. I have already spoken to the referee and made that clear."

Footage showed Buerki leaping to collect a high cross and at the same time raising his right foot dangerously high.

As he landed, he caught Raphael Nuzzolo in the ribs with his studs although the Young Boys forward escaped serious injury by turning away just in time.

"Anyone looking at the incident can notice that Buerki has already caught the ball," said Bertolini, adding that the referee had seen the incident so no action could be taken retrospectively.

"He doesn't need to stick his foot up. I'm not a goalkeeper but I don't understand why he does that."

Buerki was involved in a similar incident in a match against Lucerne last month.

He was banned for three games, a decision which infuriated Grasshoppers, but reprieved on appeal after serving one match amid controversy over whether the referee had fully seen the incident.

Young Boys won Tuesday's Swiss Super League match 4-0.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)