BERNE FC Basel predictably won the Swiss Super League for the eighth time in a row on Friday, cantering home with six games to spare after a 2-1 win at FC Lucerne.

Ivorian forward Seydou Doumbia gave Basel the lead in the third minute, finishing off an exchange of passes which sliced apart the home defence, and Renato Steffen ensured the three points in style with a long-range effort.

Marco Schneuwly scored Lucerne's consolation goal.

Basel, who led from the first game of the season when they beat Sion 3-0, will qualify directly for next year's Champions League group stage.

The title was never in any real doubt after Basel won their first nine games, opening up a 13-point lead at the top. Friday's win left then 24 points clear of Young Boys.

Despite the win, Basel had already decided not to renew the contract of coach Urs Fischer who has been in charge for two seasons. He will be replaced by Raphael Wicky, currently coach of the under-19 team, next term.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)