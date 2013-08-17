Wood double lifts Leeds to 3-1 win at Birmingham
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.
Ivory Coast forward Giovanni Sio has joined Swiss champions Basel on a four-year deal following a disappointing spell at VfL Wolfsburg.
The 24-year-old joined the Bundesliga team in January 2012 but had spells on loan at Augsburg and Swiss club Sion and only played 10 league games for Wolfsburg.
"For Giovanni this change is a big opportunity as he can establish himself as a starter in Basel," said Wolfsburg sports director Klaus Allofs.
Basel sold Argentine striker Raul Bobadilla to Bundesliga side Augsburg on Thursday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.