Ivory Coast forward Giovanni Sio has joined Swiss champions Basel on a four-year deal following a disappointing spell at VfL Wolfsburg.

The 24-year-old joined the Bundesliga team in January 2012 but had spells on loan at Augsburg and Swiss club Sion and only played 10 league games for Wolfsburg.

"For Giovanni this change is a big opportunity as he can establish himself as a starter in Basel," said Wolfsburg sports director Klaus Allofs.

Basel sold Argentine striker Raul Bobadilla to Bundesliga side Augsburg on Thursday.

