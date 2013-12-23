Federer stunned by Russian Donskoy in Dubai
Roger Federer blamed a lack of commitment for his shock 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5) loss to world number 116 Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in the Dubai Open second round on Wednesday.
Lazio coach Vladimir Petkovic will take over as Switzerland manager when Ottmar Hitzfeld retires from football after next year's World Cup finals, the Swiss FA (ASF) said on Monday.
"The successor to Ottmar Hitzfeld as Swiss national team coach is Vladimir Petkovic (50). The present coach of Lazio... signed a contract on Monday with the Swiss Football Association," the ASF said on its website (www.football.ch).
Sarajevo-born Petkovic's contract starts on July 1, 2014 and runs until the end of 2015 but it will be extended through Euro 2016 in France if Switzerland qualify for the tournament.
Petkovic will take over a national team that has blossomed under 64-year-old German Hitzfeld to the point where the Swiss are one of the seeds for the 2014 Brazil World Cup.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Roger Federer blamed a lack of commitment for his shock 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5) loss to world number 116 Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in the Dubai Open second round on Wednesday.
WELLINGTON Martin Guptill will not be included in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming test series against South Africa despite a brilliant matchwinning innings in the one-dayer against the Proteas on Wednesday.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has welcomed the recognition by Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country's doping system was not working and needed an overhaul.