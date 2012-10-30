FC Sion's coach Michel Decastel reacts during their Swiss Super League match against FC Lausanne-Sport in Sion October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH Swiss club Sion have fired Michel Decastel after only two months in charge because volatile president Christian Constantin felt there was disharmony between the coach and his team.

"Christian Constantin has recently met the professional squad and could detect differences and tensions within the team vis-a-vis coach Michel Decastel," the club said on their website (www.fc-sion.ch) on Tuesday.

"FC Sion absolutely have to improve their performances."

Pierre-Andre Schuermann was named as Decastel's replacement "in order to ease tensions and restore a positive group at the end of the first phase of the championship".

Schuermann became Sion's sixth coach in less than two years and the 27th since Constantin took over for his second stint as president in 2002.

Decastel's predecessor Sebastien Fournier lasted only four months, quitting after he was reprimanded by the club for publicly accusing three players of spending a night on the town before a league match.

Constantin, an architect and former goalkeeper, has appointed himself as coach on two occasions.

Sion, who have former Italy and AC Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso in their playing ranks, are third in the Super League with 25 points from 14 games, seven behind leaders Grasshoppers.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)