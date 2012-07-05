West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
ZURICH Goal-line technology to confirm whether or not a goal has been scored and the use of the Islamic headscarf were approved by soccer's ruling body the International Football Association Board (IFAB) on Thursday.
FIFA president Sepp Blatter, formerly an opponent of technology, reaffirmed the world governing body's support after a shot from Ukraine's Marco Devic at Euro 2012 appeared to cross the line before being hooked clear by England defender John Terry.
IFAB also lifted a ban on the headscarf or hijab.
"Safety and medical issues have been removed for the use of the headscarf and it is approved that players can have the headscarf," FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke told a news conference.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey)
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
MELBOURNE Golf has clung slavishly to its centuries-old traditions and long ignored growing calls for reform but the ancient sport will be nudged gently towards modernity at the inaugural World Super 6 tournament in Australia this week.