Scotland rout Italy to finish Six Nations in style
EDINBURGH A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar has joined Toronto FC on a season-long loan deal from English second tier side Queens Park Rangers, the Major League Soccer club said on their website (www.torontofc.ca) on Friday.
The move ends a difficult spell for the former Inter Milan stopper, who has kept his place as Brazil's first choice in the run up to this year's World Cup despite falling out of favour in England under QPR manager Harry Redknapp.
The five-times Serie A winner lost his place in the Rangers starting lineup to former England keeper Robert Green and has made only one appearance this season in a 4-0 FA Cup defeat by Everton in January.
"I know Ryan Nelsen (Toronto head coach) very well, he told me the door is always open in Toronto," said Cesar.
The 34-year-old keeper, who has 77 caps, is Toronto's latest high-profile arrival after they signed Tottenham Hotspur's England striker Jermain Defoe and U.S. midfielder Michael Bradley from AS Roma before the MLS season starting on March 8.
Toronto general manager, Tim Bezbatchenko said: "Adding a player of Julio Cesar's experience and ability only strengthens our club both in the short and long term.
"We are committed to creating a culture of winning at TFC, and there are few people in the world of soccer with a proven track record of consistently getting results that Julio has. We are very excited to bring him to Toronto FC."
The Canadian outfit are trying to revive their fortunes after a lowly finish in last season's MLS.
(Reporting by Toby Davis and Tom Hayward in London, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)
EDINBURGH A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.
March 18 Romelu Lukaku struck a late double as Everton's challenge to join the Premier League top-four battle strengthened with a 4-0 rout of relegation-haunted Hull City for a sixth successive home win on Saturday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp remains convinced he is the best person to lead the club to its first Premier League title since 1990.