Wales sweat on fitness of Biggar and North
LONDON Wales are sweating on the fitness of fly-half Dan Biggar and winger George North for Saturday's Six Nations home clash against England in Cardiff.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Steven Pienaar will be out for up to six weeks after undergoing groin surgery, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old South Africa international, who joined Spurs from Everton in January, picked up a groin injury in last Saturday's friendly against Spanish side Atletico Bilbao.
Tottenham kick off the new season at home to Everton on Saturday.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Wales are sweating on the fitness of fly-half Dan Biggar and winger George North for Saturday's Six Nations home clash against England in Cardiff.
PARIS Nice remained firmly in the hunt for the Ligue 1 title after Wylan Cyprien scored to secure a 1-0 home victory over St Etienne on Wednesday that kept them in touching distance of leaders Monaco.
Lindsey Vonn, who has limited movement in her right hand from an injury suffered last November, said on Wednesday duct tape may be the key to success for her at the world championships in St. Moritz.