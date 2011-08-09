Liverpool's Dirk Kuyt (R) challenges Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Pienaar during their English Premier League football match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Steven Pienaar will be out for up to six weeks after undergoing groin surgery, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old South Africa international, who joined Spurs from Everton in January, picked up a groin injury in last Saturday's friendly against Spanish side Atletico Bilbao.

Tottenham kick off the new season at home to Everton on Saturday.

