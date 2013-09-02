London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
LONDON Athletic Bilbao midfielder Ander Herrera's proposed $47.5 million (30.5 million pounds) move to Manchester United turned out to be a hoax after three men attempting to broker the deal were labelled imposters, British media reported on Monday.
"Reports in Spain claim three men dressed in black suits and claiming to be United "representatives" spent an hour at the La Liga offices attempting to negotiate a deal. The move collapsed at the 11th hour," the BBC reported on the final day of the transfer window on Monday.
"Confirmation from Manchester United that three men who reportedly attempted to negotiate a deal to sign Ander Herrera were not acting on behalf of the Premier League champions and were... imposters," the BBC report added.
The Basque club last week rejected an offer which Spanish newspapers reported at $40 million from United for the 24-year-old Herrera, with the club's president Josu Urrutia adamant the Premier League side had to meet a $47.5 million buyout clause.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.