Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
ISTANBUL Galatasaray technical director Fatih Terim has been offered a four-year deal by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to replace Abdullah Avci as national team coach, state news channel TRT Haber said on Wednesday.
TFF chairman Yildirim Demiroren has proposed a plan which will allow the 59-year-old Terim to combine his coaching commitments with Galatasaray with that of the national side for the rest of the season. After that, he would be expected to take charge of the national team on a full time basis.
Avci left his post by mutual consent following a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
ZURICH Manchester United overcame a divot-strewn, threadbare pitch to eke out a 1-1 draw at Russian side Rostov in their Europa League last 16, first leg on Thursday.