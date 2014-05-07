United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
ISTANBUL Wesley Sneijder scored the winner as Galatasaray clinched the Turkish Cup with a 1-0 victory over Eskisehirspor in Wednesday's final.
Sneijder made the breakthrough in the 70th minute, with the Dutch international finishing a Galatasaray attack down the left side.
Both teams struggled to create chances in a largely eventless encounter.
Cup success is a consolation for Roberto Mancini's Galatasaray after a disappointing league campaign where the best they can hope for is a second-place finish behind champions Fenerbahce.
Galatasaray, who were also knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Chelsea, will face Fenerbahce for the Turkish Super Cup.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Toby Davis)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.