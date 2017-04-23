Viktoria Plzen's Frantisek Rajtoral celebrates after scoring against Academica during their Europa League soccer match in Plzen int this file photo dated September 20, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

ANKARA Frantisek Rajtoral, a Czech footballer playing for Turkish top tier club Gaziantepspor was found dead in his home in an apparent suicide, the club said on Sunday.

The club's president Ibrahim Kizil told reporters that the 31-year-old footballer had hanged himself in his house in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep.

"Unfortunately, Rajtoral passed away upon a tragic suicide," Kizil said, adding that the club was not aware of any problems.

Rajtoral had played for Viktoria Plzen, Hannover and the Czech international soccer team.

