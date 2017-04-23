Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
ANKARA Frantisek Rajtoral, a Czech footballer playing for Turkish top tier club Gaziantepspor was found dead in his home in an apparent suicide, the club said on Sunday.
The club's president Ibrahim Kizil told reporters that the 31-year-old footballer had hanged himself in his house in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep.
"Unfortunately, Rajtoral passed away upon a tragic suicide," Kizil said, adding that the club was not aware of any problems.
Rajtoral had played for Viktoria Plzen, Hannover and the Czech international soccer team.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.
Referees at this year's Confederations Cup in Russia will have the power to abandon games over discriminatory behaviour by fans as part of a three-step procedure to promote fair-play during the tournament, governing body FIFA has said.