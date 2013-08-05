Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
BERNE There is no systematic doping in Turkish soccer, FIFA said on Monday after launching an investigation following a spate of drug violations in athletics.
World soccer's ruling body explained in a statement that it had contacted the Turkish FA which agreed to reassess the samples taken over the past year.
"In total more than 600 samples were reassessed and the initial findings have shown not one single suspicious result," FIFA added.
"FIFA is very satisfied about those findings. We took the decision to investigate further because of the very alarming reports in the media," said chief medical officer Jiri Dvorak.
"The outcome is clear, there are no signs of systematic doping in Turkish football."
The Turkish Athletics Association announced on Monday that 31 athletes had been banned for two years for doping violations.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
BENGALURU Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.