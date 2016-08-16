Football - Sunderland v West Ham United - Barclays Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 3/10/15Sunderland manager Dick AdvocaatAction Images via Reuters / Craig Brough

ISTANBUL Fenerbahce have appointed much-travelled Dutchman Dick Advocaat as coach following the sacking of Vitor Pereira, the Turkish club said on Tuesday.

Advocaat quit as assistant to Netherlands coach Danny Blind on Monday, just three months after taking the role.

Fenerbahce have reached an "agreement in principle" with the 68-year-old who will host a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, said a club statement.

The Istanbul team cancelled Pereira's contract after they said he had violated the terms of his deal.

The issue is now due to go to soccer's ruling body FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

As head coach, Advocaat took Netherlands to the World Cup in 1994 and the European Championship 10 years later.

He resigned as coach of English Premier League Sunderland in October having saved the club from relegation the season before.

Advocaat has also had spells in charge of PSV Eindhoven, Borussia Moenchengladbach, Glasgow Rangers and Zenit St Petersburg as well as the national teams of United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Belgium, Russia and Serbia.

(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)