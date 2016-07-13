Football Soccer - Germany v Slovakia - EURO 2016 - Round of 16 - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - 26/6/16Slovakia's Martin Skrtel gives his captains armband to his wife Barbara after the game REUTERS/Carl Recine

Slovakia defender Martin Skrtel is on the verge of completing his move to Fenerbahce from Liverpool with the Turkish side saying he completed his medical on Wednesday.

Skrtel, who joined the Premier League club from Russian side Zenit St Petersburg in January 2008, had an injury-hit season due to hamstring and tendon problems sustained in December.

The fee for the 31-year-old is about 5.5 million pounds, according to British media reports.

The Merseyside club, who reached the Europa League final, finished eighth in the standings last season.

Skrtel captained Slovakia at Euro 2016 in France where they were eliminated by Germany in the last 16.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)