LISBON Galatasaray have agreed to pay Lisbon club Sporting 10 million euros (8.4 million pounds) for winger Bruma, one of the most promising youngsters in Portugal's under-20 team.

Sporting said in a statement on Tuesday that the value of the deal might increase to 13 million euros "depending on Galatasaray's performance". Sporting will also get 25 percent of any future transfers for Bruma.

Guinea-Bissau born Bruma, 18, was one of the top marksmen in the under-20 FIFA World Cup in Turkey this year, when he scored five goals for Portugal.

(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Clare Fallon)