Galatasaray's coach Fatih Terim reacts during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match against Real Madrid in Istanbul April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim has been slapped with a nine-game ban by the Turkish Football Federation after a furious outburst against the referee on the touchline during the league leader's game last weekend.

Fresh from Galatasaray's 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, Terim was brought back down to earth with a ban which will force him to watch the remainder of the club's games from the stands, according to a TFF statement on its website (www.tff.org).

At last Saturday's game against Mersin Idmanyurdu, Terim was sent off after reacting angrily to a series of decisions from the referee. His assistants Umit Davala and Hasan Sas were also given red cards during the game.

Galatasaray won the game 3-1 to remain four points clear of Fenerbahce at the top of the table, with six games remaining. They can now focus on the domestic league after their elimination from the Champions League by Real.

Terim already had a two-game suspended sentence for previous touchline offences, and will now face a nine-game exclusion from the bench.

He will also be banned from the team's dressing room during the matches and will miss the first three games of next season. Davala and Sas have been hit with one-match and two-match bans respectively.

Defender Sabri Sarioglu was also handed a one-match ban by the federation for criticizing the referee at a press conference following the game.

Former Brazil goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel, currently goalkeeping coach at Galatasaray, will coach the team at Saturday's match against Kardemir Karabukspor.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay)