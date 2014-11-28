Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
ISTANBUL Galatasaray have fired former Italy World Cup coach Cesare Prandelli after a string of poor results led to their exit from European competition, the Istanbul club said on Friday.
Anderlecht beat Galatasaray 2-0 in their penultimate Champions League Group D game on Wednesday, guaranteeing that the Turkish club would finish fourth and miss out on a place in the Europa League.
Galatasaray also said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that they were in talks to recruit their former defender and current Turkey assistant coach Hamza Hamzaoglu.
Prandelli resigned as Italy manager after they failed to get past the group stage at this year's World Cup in Brazil.
Galatasaray announced in July that Prandelli was replacing fellow Italian Roberto Mancini, who left the club after less than a season in charge.
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.