ISTANBUL Galatasaray have fired former Italy World Cup coach Cesare Prandelli after a string of poor results led to their exit from European competition, the Istanbul club said on Friday.

Anderlecht beat Galatasaray 2-0 in their penultimate Champions League Group D game on Wednesday, guaranteeing that the Turkish club would finish fourth and miss out on a place in the Europa League.

Galatasaray also said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that they were in talks to recruit their former defender and current Turkey assistant coach Hamza Hamzaoglu.

Prandelli resigned as Italy manager after they failed to get past the group stage at this year's World Cup in Brazil.

Galatasaray announced in July that Prandelli was replacing fellow Italian Roberto Mancini, who left the club after less than a season in charge.

