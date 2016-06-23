Football Soccer - Galatasaray v Lazio - UEFA Europa League Round of 32 - Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul, Turkey - 18/02/16 Galatasaray's players celebrate their first goal against Lazio REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The Court of Arbitration for Sport(CAS) has rejected Turkish club Galatasaray's appeal to overturn a one-season European ban imposed on them by UEFA for their failure to meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The club had lost about 164 million euros (125.94 million pounds) over the last three seasons, the club's chairman told Reuters in February, thus breaching the guidelines set by European football's governing body.

"The appeal filed by Galatasaray SK has been dismissed... As a consequence, Galatasaray SK remains excluded from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would qualify in the next two seasons," a statement released by CAS read.

Galatasaray qualified for the Europa League by winning the Turkish Cup last season.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)