Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini is in talks with Galatasaray to take over from Fatih Terim who was sacked as coach this week, the Turkish club said on Sunday.

Terim, who is also in charge of the Turkish national team, was voted out at a meeting of the club's board of directors after rejecting a contract extension.

"President Unal Aysal and chief executive Lutfi Aribogan have met with Roberto Mancini," Gala said on Twitter, attaching a picture of the Italian alongside Aribogan.

Mancini, 48, has been out of work since being dismissed as City manager in May after a three-and-a-half-year reign at the Etihad Stadium which included a Premier League title success in 2012 and a 2011 FA Cup victory.

Galatasaray, who in January spent heavily on Didier Drogba and Wesley Sneijder, have made a disappointing start to the season, taking only seven points from five league games. They also suffered a 6-1 home thrashing by Real Madrid in the Champions League.

