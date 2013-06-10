BERNE Fenerbahce will finally face a UEFA hearing this month into the domestic match-fixing case which rocked Turkish football in 2011.

In a further development, European football's governing body said it would also investigate Besiktas over match-fixing allegations connected to the same year's Turkish Cup final where they beat Buyuksehir Belediyespor on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

UEFA said the hearing involving Fenerbahce and five of their officials would take place on June 22 at its headquarters in Nyon on Lake Geneva and the decision would be announced the following week.

"Following the investigation into alleged match-fixing activities involving Fenerbahce, the UEFA disciplinary inspector has submitted his findings ... in the context of disciplinary proceedings against this club and five club officials," UEFA said in a statement on Monday.

Fenerbahce, who won the 2010/11 title, were withdrawn from the following season's Champions League by the Turkish Football Federation.

However, they were allowed to compete this season pending a final decision from UEFA in the case.

Last year, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) disciplinary committee in May imposed bans of between one and three years on 10 players and officials but did not take action against any clubs.

The indictment named eight clubs, including Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Trabzonspor and 14 players among the defendants.

It referred to around a dozen matches including Fenerbahce's 4-3 victory over Sivasspor which clinched the league championship on the final day of the season in 2011.

Before that decision had been made, the TFF chairman and his two deputies quit over the failure to agree on how to punish clubs caught up in the allegations.

Last July, a Turkish court convicted 93 defendants, including chairman Aziz Yildirim, club executives and players, in connection with the case.

Yildirim was sentenced to more than six years in prison but was released from custody after appealing.

Fenerbahce finished second behind Galatarasay this season, earning them a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Sonia Oxley)