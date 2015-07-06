Bayern keeper Neuer out for two matches with foot injury
BERLIN Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss the club's next two league matches due a training ground injury that required minor surgery, the German champions said on Thursday.
ANKARA Portugal winger Nani has joined Fenerbahce from Manchester United for six million euros on a three-year deal, the Turkish league runners-up announced on Monday.
"I am delighted with the way fans reacted to my transfer, I can promise that I will give my heart to the club," Nani, 28, told a news conference at the club's Sukru Saracoglu stadium.
"My main objective will be to help the team win titles. I had a great season, I am feeling great and my self confidence is really high at the moment," said Nani.
He spent last season on loan at Sporting Lisbon, scoring 11 goals, having joined United in 2007 from the Portuguese club. He had been told he was not part of United manager Louis van Gaal's plans.
Nani, who won four Premier League titles and the Champions League at United, signed a five-year deal with the Old Trafford club in September 2013.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss the club's next two league matches due a training ground injury that required minor surgery, the German champions said on Thursday.
MUMBAI India captain Virat Kohli believes his post-match comments in Dharamsala regarding his friendship with Australian players has been "blown way out of proportion" and clarified they were directed only at a couple of individuals.