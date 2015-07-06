Portugal's Nani reacts during his team's Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match against Albania held at the Aveiro city stadium in Aveiro September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

ANKARA Portugal winger Nani has joined Fenerbahce from Manchester United for six million euros on a three-year deal, the Turkish league runners-up announced on Monday.

"I am delighted with the way fans reacted to my transfer, I can promise that I will give my heart to the club," Nani, 28, told a news conference at the club's Sukru Saracoglu stadium.

"My main objective will be to help the team win titles. I had a great season, I am feeling great and my self confidence is really high at the moment," said Nani.

He spent last season on loan at Sporting Lisbon, scoring 11 goals, having joined United in 2007 from the Portuguese club. He had been told he was not part of United manager Louis van Gaal's plans.

Nani, who won four Premier League titles and the Champions League at United, signed a five-year deal with the Old Trafford club in September 2013.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ken Ferris)